Village chief killed by wild elephant in Surat Thani
SURAT THANI: A phuyaiban, or village chief, died from his injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant in Tha Chana district on Sunday, police in this southern province said.
The attack left Samnao Kraiket, head of Moo 11 village in tambon Khlong Pha, with a crushed rib cage and broken hip and head injuries. He died on the way to hospital.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST