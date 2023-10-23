Village chief killed by wild elephant in Surat Thani

SURAT THANI: A phuyaiban, or village chief, died from his injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant in Tha Chana district on Sunday, police in this southern province said.

The attack left Samnao Kraiket, head of Moo 11 village in tambon Khlong Pha, with a crushed rib cage and broken hip and head injuries. He died on the way to hospital.

