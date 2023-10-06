6 Thai Farmers in Isaan Region Die from Soil Fever Outbreak

TN October 23, 2023 0
The Buriram Hospital in Thailand

The Buriram Hospital in Thailand, the main hospital of Buriram Province. Photo: Conan likecartoon. CC BY-SA 3.0.

Residents of Thailand’s lower northeastern region, particularly in four provinces of Isaan, are grappling with an outbreak of Melioidosis, also known as “soil fever,” with nearly 600 cases reported and six fatalities.

Thai Public Health Ministry warns of new epidemic outbreak

Melioidosis, caused by the bacterium “Burkholderia pseudomallei,” is commonly found in soil, water, rice paddies, vegetable gardens, and rubber plantations throughout Thailand, according to the Thai Department of Disease Control. The infection can occur through three routes: direct contact with contaminated soil or water, ingestion of contaminated food or water, and inhalation of dust from soil containing the bacteria.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Police pickup truck in Kalasin, Thailand

Fugitive Swiss National Arrested in Kalasin on Stimulant Charges and Alleged Money Laundering

TN October 26, 2023 0
Firefighters in action

Major Fire in Chaiyaphum Business District Damages 50 Business Units

TN October 26, 2023 0
Toyota minivan in Bangkok.

One Person Dead, 15 Injured After Passenger Van Crashes in Surin

TN October 23, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thousands of LGBTQ+ people join Pride celebrations in Bangkok.

Thailand to bid to host 2028 World Pride

TN October 27, 2023 0
Pattaya Airways turboprop airplane.

New Pattaya Airways and Four Other Airlines to Start Flying Soon

TN October 27, 2023 0
LGBTQ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer

Thai Government Plans to Reintroduce Marriage Equality Legislation

TN October 27, 2023 0
Foreigners taking a taxi in Bangkok

Eight suspects of Nigerian-led drug network arrested in Bangkok and surrounding provinces

TN October 27, 2023 0
Thai Police BMW 5 car

Wanted New Zealander Arrested in Phuket After 15 Year Absence

TN October 27, 2023 0