6 Thai Farmers in Isaan Region Die from Soil Fever Outbreak

Residents of Thailand’s lower northeastern region, particularly in four provinces of Isaan, are grappling with an outbreak of Melioidosis, also known as “soil fever,” with nearly 600 cases reported and six fatalities.

Thai Public Health Ministry warns of new epidemic outbreak

Melioidosis, caused by the bacterium “Burkholderia pseudomallei,” is commonly found in soil, water, rice paddies, vegetable gardens, and rubber plantations throughout Thailand, according to the Thai Department of Disease Control. The infection can occur through three routes: direct contact with contaminated soil or water, ingestion of contaminated food or water, and inhalation of dust from soil containing the bacteria.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

