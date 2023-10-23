Thailand and Germany Launch Joint Project to Support Carbon Neutrality

ICE 3 train at Aachen station, Germany

ICE 3 train at Aachen station, Germany. Photo: Ed Webster / flickr.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand and Germany have launched a joint project to help Thailand achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The project, called the Thai-German Cooperation on Energy, Mobility and Climate (TGC EMC), is funded by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK).

TAT Moves Forward with Carbon-Neutral Tourism in Thailand

The TGC EMC project will focus on cross-sectoral issues such as energy and transportation. It will establish city labs to test and implement new technologies and approaches in urban settings. The project will also provide seed funding and capacity development for local projects and fund managers.

Reporter: Sarut Cotasin,
Rewriter: Werawan Boonmee
National News Bureau of Thailand

