July 9, 2022

TAT Moves Forward with Carbon-Neutral Tourism in Thailand

Electric vehicles owned by Bangkok Air at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok

Electric vehicles owned by Bangkok Air at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is continuing its mission to expand the Carbon Neutral Tourism sector in Thailand, in accordance with the Thai government’s Bio-Circular-Green or BCG Economy Model.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that the carbon-neutral tourism initiative helps increase the value, creativity, and competitiveness of Thai tourism products and services on the international market. It also boosts Thailand’s attractiveness to environmentally conscious, high-quality tourists.

Reporter: Tarin Angskul
