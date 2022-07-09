TAT Moves Forward with Carbon-Neutral Tourism in Thailand
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is continuing its mission to expand the Carbon Neutral Tourism sector in Thailand, in accordance with the Thai government’s Bio-Circular-Green or BCG Economy Model.
TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that the carbon-neutral tourism initiative helps increase the value, creativity, and competitiveness of Thai tourism products and services on the international market. It also boosts Thailand’s attractiveness to environmentally conscious, high-quality tourists.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand