Vehicles entering Khao Yai National Park subject to emission checks
All vehicles entering Khao Yai National Park, in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, will now be subject to emission checks, as part of efforts by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to improve the quality of the environment and the lives of both animals and visitors.
The Department, along with the Pollution Control Department (PCD), has just completed trial checks of exhaust and noise emissions of state-owned vehicles entering the park between July 6th and 8th, with help from the National Institute of Metrology.
By Thai PBS World