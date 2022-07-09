Drug ‘queen pin’, partner busted with luxury cars in Nonthaburi









The alleged leader of a major drug network and her drug-felon boyfriend were arrested with assets worth more than 100 million baht seized from the woman in Nonthaburi yesterday.

Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), Provincial Police Region 1 and a military intelligence unit raided 10 locations yesterday — three in Bangkok, five in Nonthaburi and two in Saraburi.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

