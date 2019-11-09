Sat. Nov 9th, 2019

Nepal Emerging as Major Hub of Foreign Terrorists – US State Department Report

Village in Annapurna Range (Pokhara), Nepal

Village in Annapurna Range (Pokhara), Nepal. Photo: Adarsh Thakuri / flickr.


Nepal has become a major playground for foreign terrorists, especially for the Indian Mujahedeen (IM), a terrorist group banned in India since June 2010, the latest US State Department “Country Report on Terrorism 2018” has stated.

“IM has also expanded its area of operations into Nepal, which is now the biggest hub for IM operatives”, the US report mentions.

Concerned agencies in Nepal should consider the report as a source of information and determine the severity of such threats, Nepal daily The Kathmandu Post quoted security analysts as saying on Friday in their responses to the US report.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

