Sat. Nov 9th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Indian Supreme Court Gives Disputed Religious Site to Hindus

1 min read
59 mins ago TN
Hindu women attending Bhaat ceremony in India

Hindu women attending Bhaat ceremony in India. Photo: Swati dsc.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – India’s Supreme Court on Saturday awarded a bitterly disputed religious site to Hindus, while Muslims also claim the land that has sparked some of the bloodiest riots in the history of independent India.

The ruling in the dispute between Hindu and Muslim groups paves the way for the construction of a Hindu temple on the site in the northern town of Ayodhya, a proposal long supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu-nationalist party.

Representatives of the Muslim group involved in the case criticized the judgment as unfair and said it was likely to seek a review of the verdict, Reuters reported.

In 1992 a Hindu mob destroyed the 16th-century Babri Mosque on the site, triggering riots in which about 2,000 people, most of them Muslims, were killed across the country.

Court battles over the ownership of the site followed.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Nepal Emerging as Major Hub of Foreign Terrorists – US State Department Report

1 hour ago TN
2 min read

Tens of Thousands Mourn Hong Kong Student Protester Who Died After Fall

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Turkey Says Will Send Daesh Prisoners to Home Countries

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

2 min read

Prayut Authorizes Military to Impose Curfews in Deep South

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

Construction of B789mn Phuket Prison enters final stages

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

Health ministry to provide blood pressure monitors in public places, promoting self-care

53 mins ago TN
1 min read

Campaign For No Single-Use Plastic Bags At Shops From Jan 1, 2020

56 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close