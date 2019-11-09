Indian Supreme Court Gives Disputed Religious Site to Hindus





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – India’s Supreme Court on Saturday awarded a bitterly disputed religious site to Hindus, while Muslims also claim the land that has sparked some of the bloodiest riots in the history of independent India.

The ruling in the dispute between Hindu and Muslim groups paves the way for the construction of a Hindu temple on the site in the northern town of Ayodhya, a proposal long supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu-nationalist party.

Representatives of the Muslim group involved in the case criticized the judgment as unfair and said it was likely to seek a review of the verdict, Reuters reported.

In 1992 a Hindu mob destroyed the 16th-century Babri Mosque on the site, triggering riots in which about 2,000 people, most of them Muslims, were killed across the country.

Court battles over the ownership of the site followed.

Tasnim News Agency

