BANGKOK, Nov 8 (TNA) — The government and the private sector have launched a campaign for shops to stop giving single-use plastic shopping bags from Jan 1 next year.

The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry and 47 private organizations including CP All PCL and PTT Group launched the campaign in front of United Center building on Silom Road.

