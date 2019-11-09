Health ministry to provide blood pressure monitors in public places, promoting self-care





BANGKOK (NNT) – It is estimated some 13 million Thai people have hypertension, and almost half of these are unaware of their condition, which leads to other complications. In a preventive effort, the Ministry of Public Health has joined hands with related agencies to place 100 automatic blood pressure monitors in public places, allowing the general public to measure their own blood pressure and to monitor risks to their health by themselves.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul has witnessed a signing ceremony for a cooperative agreement between the Department of Disease Control, the Department of Provincial Administration, the Department of Local Administration, and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, to promote the general public’s access to free blood pressure monitoring.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Asma Thinkohkaew

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



