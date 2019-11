PHUKET: Construction of the new Phuket Provincial Prison, being built at a cost of B789 million in Srisoonthorn, Thalang, is entering its final stages and is currently expected to start housing inmates by May next year.

Phuket Provincial Prison Commissioner Suchart Silapachai confirmed to The Phuket News this week that the overall progress ha s passed the 80% mark.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

