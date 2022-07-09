Thailand Extends Emergency Decree For 60 Days

Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Ministry of Public Health executives during a video conference to solve the COVID-19 situation in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









BANGKOK, July 8 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration extended the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations for two months as COVID-19 cases were rising in 23 provinces.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the CCSA chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha resolved in its meeting today to extend the state of emergency imposed under to the executive decree from Aug 1 to Sept 30.

TNA

