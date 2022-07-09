Thailand Extends Emergency Decree For 60 Days
BANGKOK, July 8 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration extended the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations for two months as COVID-19 cases were rising in 23 provinces.
CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the CCSA chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha resolved in its meeting today to extend the state of emergency imposed under to the executive decree from Aug 1 to Sept 30.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
