July 9, 2022

Thailand Extends Emergency Decree For 60 Days

17 hours ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Ministry of Public Health executives during a video conference to solve the COVID-19 situation in Thailand

Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Ministry of Public Health executives during a video conference to solve the COVID-19 situation in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK, July 8 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration extended the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations for two months as COVID-19 cases were rising in 23 provinces.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the CCSA chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha resolved in its meeting today to extend the state of emergency imposed under to the executive decree from Aug 1 to Sept 30.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Electric vehicles owned by Bangkok Air at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok

TAT Moves Forward with Carbon-Neutral Tourism in Thailand

17 hours ago TN
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha delivers a televised speech in Bangkok

Prayut vows to speed up projects if he returns as PM

2 days ago TN
Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Healthcare Workers Preparing for Increase in COVID Cases

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Two drug suspects arrested in Pattaya after shooting at police

13 hours ago TN
Russian rebel observing Ukrainian army positions though firing port at his position near Donetsk, Ukraine

Putin runs out of missiles and uses old weapons to encircle the Ukrainian border

13 hours ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Ministry of Public Health executives during a video conference to solve the COVID-19 situation in Thailand

Thailand Extends Emergency Decree For 60 Days

17 hours ago TN
Electric vehicles owned by Bangkok Air at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok

TAT Moves Forward with Carbon-Neutral Tourism in Thailand

17 hours ago TN
A road in Khao Yai National Park

Vehicles entering Khao Yai National Park subject to emission checks

18 hours ago TN