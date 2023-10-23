100,000 baht offered for information leading to arrest of escaped convict

Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.

Thailand’s Corrections Department has offered a 100,000-baht reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of a convict who escaped from a hospital in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat early Sunday morning.

The fugitive, 37-year-old Chavalit Thongduang, was sentenced to 21 years and three months in prison on robbery and firearms charges. Last Friday, he was taken from the prison to Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital for dental treatment. He passed out and was admitted to the hospital, but he slipped out of the hospital.

thaipbsworld.com

Thai PBS World

