Monday, October 30, 2017
Ex-convict arrested with drugs, weapons in Surat Thani

Road in Surat Thani
SURAT THANI: A former convict in a robbery case was arrested during police raids on his house in Phun Phin district and a rented room in Tha Chang district on Friday, police said in a press conference on Sunday.

Pol Lt Gen Sorasak Yenprem, acting commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, said the police arrested Akhom Muangbamrung, 41, during a raid on his house in Moo 5 village of tambon Maluang in Phun Phin district. They proceeded to examine a rented room in tambon Khlong Sai in Tha Chang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN
BANGKOK POST

