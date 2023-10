One Person Dead, 15 Injured After Passenger Van Crashes in Surin

One person has been pronounced dead while 15 others have been injured after a passenger minivan crashed in the Sang Kha district.

Long-distance bus crashes in Nakhon Ratchasima as tired driver falls asleep

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find an overturned minivan on the roadside. The minivan driver, Mr. Siam Poomdee, 26, who had sustained moderate injuries told local media, “I was heading from Bangkok to Sisaket with 15 passengers. I ‘might’ have fallen asleep at the wheel.”

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts