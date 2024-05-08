Highway 1 in Amphoe Ko Kha, Lampang

Driver killed, 29 passengers injured in tour bus accident in Lampang

The driver was killed and 29 Thai and foreign passengers were injured, two of them seriously, when their tour bus, bound for Bangkok from Chiang Mai, skidded off the road and hit a tree on Tuesday night.

The accident occurred on the Phahonyothin Road in Ban Mae Tia in the Thoen district of Lampang province.

