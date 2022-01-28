Prosecutors concerned they may miss opportunity to indict Red Bull heir
Thai public prosecutors have expressed concern that they may not be able to indict Red Bull heir, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, on a drug abuse charge before the time allowed under the statute of limitations for the offence runs out in the next eight months.
The use of cocaine is one of the two remaining charges still pending. The other charge is reckless driving causing death, which is due to expire on September 3rd, 2027. Time allowed under the statute of limitations on three other charges has already expired.
Full article: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World