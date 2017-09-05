Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Interpol issues Red Notice for Vorayuth Yoovidhya

Interpol Building in Lyon
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 4 September 2017 (NNT) – Interpol has issued a Red Notice for Vorayuth Yoovidhya, who is wanted for reckless driving resulting in the death of another.

Metropolitan Police Commander Pol Lt Gen Sanit Mahataworn has provided an update on Vorayuth Yoovidhya, or Boss, an heir to one of Thailand’s major energy drink producers who is wanted for fatally crashing into Thonglor police officer Police Senior Sergeant Major Wichien Klungprasert in 2012. He said that a charge of failing to stop his vehicle after being involved in an accident and failing to notify authorities of a possible casualty has reached its statute of limitations, leaving only the charge of reckless driving resulting in the death of another standing.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
