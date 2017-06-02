Friday, June 2, 2017
Nothing Done to Extradite 'Boss Red Bull'

BANGKOK — As media attention again wanes, the public prosecutor said his office has yet to take action to seek the extradition of the ultra-wealthy heir to an energy drink fortune wanted for fatal hit-and-run charges.

Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, grandson of a business now spanning the globe, remains on the run overseas a month after the latest deadline for him to turn himself in expired. Although the authorities pledged to bring the 32-year-old back to Thailand to face justice, that effort seemed to end when the spotlight moved on.

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

