Deputy Prime Minister Wisanu Krea-ngarm clarified on Thursday that Thailand has not scrapped death penalty, but, in actual practice, the punishment has not been enforced for the past 10 years and replaced by life imprisonment.

Mr Wisanu made the clarification in reference to a recent verdict of the Criminal Court handing down death sentence on two defendants for stabbing to death a student in order to steal the victim’s iPhone smart phone.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters