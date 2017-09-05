Police Commander orders deputies to see Zero Dollar Tour case through

BANGKOK, 5 September 2017 (NNT) – The commander of the Royal Thai Police has ordered an appeal be made in the Zero Dollar Tour case after the matter was thrown out by a court with his deputy asserting there have been no orders to obstruct the trial.

Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police Pol Gen Sriwara Rangsiphramnakul has acknowledged that he personally inspected case files for the Zero Dollar Tour issue at Phaya Thai Metropolitan Police Station on order from the police commander but said he has yet to complete his review as the files are extensive and thus cannot comment on why the station’s head was removed.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand