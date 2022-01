A navy officer seen on video falsely intimating he had a bomb in his bag ahead of boarding a flight at Hat Yai airport will be investigated and disciplined, the Royal Thai Navy spokesman said on Friday.

V/Adm Pokkrong Manathatphalin said the navy would first conduct a fact-finding probe into the incident and then order disciplinary action.

Full article: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST

