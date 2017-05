PHUKET: Police have confirmed they are investigating a complaint from a security guard who says he was assaulted in an unprovoked attack by a man from a prominent Phuket family in Phuket Town last Friday (April 28).

Prasit Pimloi, 44, a security guard for Tilok Co Ltd, in his complaint filed with Phuket City Police reported that the man who assaulted him was Chana Thavornwongwong, whose brother owns Tilok Co Ltd – who Mr Prasit works for.

