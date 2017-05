PRIME MINISTER Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday instructed relevant agencies to be on alert after Malaysia revealed that a suspect linked to the Islamic State (IS), Muhammad Muzaffa Arieff Junaidi, had possibly fled to Thailand’s deep South.

Muhammad, 27, from Malaysia’s Kelantan state, is believed to have been running an IS cell. Six suspects linked to that cell were arrested in March in several Malaysian states.

