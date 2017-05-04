Pattaya police to summon core redshirt leaders for questioning over Asean Summit 2009 breakup

Thursday, May 4, 2017
Red Shirt Parade in Bangkok
Pattaya police said they will officially summon five core leaders of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) for questioning over their roles relevant to the storming by hundreds of redshirt protesters into the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel where the Asean Summit was being held in April 2009.

Pattaya police superintendent Pol Col Apichai Krobpet identified the five core leaders as Jatuporn Promphan, Nattawut Saikur, Veerakarn Musikapong, Adisorn Piengket, and Weng Tochirakarn.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

