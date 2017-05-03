Pattaya policeman attacked by gang as payback for drugs bust

A Pattaya policeman was enjoying a romantic night out with his girlfriend, when he was ambushed by a gang outside a local Pattaya pub.

The incident took place outside the popular Thai nightspot, D.N.A and CCTV images caught officer Natthawut Khruathongkhiaw being approached by a gang of 4 Thai males before being attacked. Footage shows him being punched as he prepared to leave on his motorcycle. Hr then tried to drive off but fell off his motorbike and was then kicked in the face by the attackers.

