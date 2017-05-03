Dodgy tour guide abandons Mongolians in Phangnga

A group of Mongolian tourists were rescued and taken back to their hotels in Phuket early Wednesday after they were abandoned by the side of a road in neighbouring Phangnga province the previous night, police said.

An unlicensed Chinese tour guide told the 22 tourists to get off the bus they were travelling in on the way to a destination in Phangnga on Tuesday night after they refused to pay an extra fee for the tour guide service, said Pol Col Sathit Phrom-uthai, chief of Khok Kloi police station in Phangnga’s Takua Thung district, citing a police investigation.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS