At least one man was injured as explosions occurred at 13 locations in Muang district of Thailand’s southern province of Yala last night (Friday).

Police said that several of the explosions were stun grenades (flash-bangs) and they are believed to have been detonated by insurgents to cause public panic and undermine the economy of the province.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

