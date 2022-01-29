January 29, 2022

FPO Forecasts 4% Growth for Thai Economy

2 hours ago TN
Skyline of High City Buildings in Bangkok

Skyline of High City Buildings in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo by Public Domain.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s economy is forecasted to grow at about 4% due to recovering domestic consumption and the tourism industry.

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) forecasted that the Kingdom’s economic growth would be in the 3.5-4.5% range this year, citing factors such as domestic spending as the COVID-19 pandemic in many countries, including Thailand, becomes less severe. Another factor included in the forecast is the resurgence of the tourism industry, which expects more than 7 million international tourists to visit the country in 2022.

Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Oil spill clean up at sea

Oil spill reaches a beach on Rayong coastline

44 mins ago TN
Tuk Tuk on a front beach road

Thailand Ready to Resume Test & Go Entry on Feb 1

2 hours ago TN
Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Prosecutors concerned they may miss opportunity to indict Red Bull heir

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Oil spill clean up at sea

Oil spill reaches a beach on Rayong coastline

44 mins ago TN
Tuk Tuk on a front beach road

Thailand Ready to Resume Test & Go Entry on Feb 1

2 hours ago TN
Terminal 3 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Philippines

Philippines to Welcome in Fully Vaccinated Foreign Visitors From February 10

2 hours ago TN
Skyline of High City Buildings in Bangkok

FPO Forecasts 4% Growth for Thai Economy

2 hours ago TN
Betong District in Yala, Southern Thailand

Multiple explosions in Yala last night, one man injured

2 hours ago TN