FPO Forecasts 4% Growth for Thai Economy









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s economy is forecasted to grow at about 4% due to recovering domestic consumption and the tourism industry.

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) forecasted that the Kingdom’s economic growth would be in the 3.5-4.5% range this year, citing factors such as domestic spending as the COVID-19 pandemic in many countries, including Thailand, becomes less severe. Another factor included in the forecast is the resurgence of the tourism industry, which expects more than 7 million international tourists to visit the country in 2022.

Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





