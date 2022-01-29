FPO Forecasts 4% Growth for Thai Economy
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s economy is forecasted to grow at about 4% due to recovering domestic consumption and the tourism industry.
The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) forecasted that the Kingdom’s economic growth would be in the 3.5-4.5% range this year, citing factors such as domestic spending as the COVID-19 pandemic in many countries, including Thailand, becomes less severe. Another factor included in the forecast is the resurgence of the tourism industry, which expects more than 7 million international tourists to visit the country in 2022.
Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand