January 29, 2022

Philippines to Welcome in Fully Vaccinated Foreign Visitors From February 10

Terminal 3 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Philippines

Terminal 3 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Philippines. Image: Eternal Dragon / Wikimedia Commons.




Foreigners who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the Philippines beginning Feb. 10, the government announced Friday.

Manila has been touting the gradual reopening of the economy amid a new wave of coronavirus infections, and Friday’s decision came on the back of strong lobbying from the tourism sector.

The decision, approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, allows foreigners to enter the country if they can show proof of vaccination. They must agree to additional safety protocols while in the Philippines.

“The department sees this as a welcome development that will contribute significantly to job restoration, primarily in tourism-dependent communities, and in the reopening of businesses that have earlier shut down during the pandemic,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

She has been pushing to reopen the tourist spots since December, but delayed those efforts because of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

“We are also aware that there is no room for complacency given the unpredictability of the virus. We will closely monitor the situation and ensure that health and safety protocols are strictly implemented in all tourism establishments,” Romulo-Puyat said.

The announcement came a day after officials announced that the Philippine economy grew by 5.6 percent last year after a steep recession in 2020 caused by ripple effects during the first year of the viral outbreak.

Full article: BenarNews

Copyright ©2015-2022, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

