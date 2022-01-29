Thailand Ready to Resume Test & Go Entry on Feb 1
BANGKOK, Jan 28 (TNA) – The government has readied all systems to resume its quarantine-free Test & Go entry scheme for visitors on Feb 1, according to the government spokesman.
Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the spokesman, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was confident that all systems concerned were ready for the Test & Go resumption on Feb 1 to revive the tourism sector as soon as possible.
Full article: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!