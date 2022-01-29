January 29, 2022

Thailand Ready to Resume Test & Go Entry on Feb 1

2 hours ago
Tuk Tuk on a front beach road

Tuk Tuk parked on a front beach road in Thailand. Photo: Max Pixel.




BANGKOK, Jan 28 (TNA) – The government has readied all systems to resume its quarantine-free Test & Go entry scheme for visitors on Feb 1, according to the government spokesman.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the spokesman, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was confident that all systems concerned were ready for the Test & Go resumption on Feb 1 to revive the tourism sector as soon as possible.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

