January 29, 2022

Oil spill reaches a beach on Rayong coastline

Oil spill clean up at sea

An oil spill caused by a leaking marine storage buoy reached a beach in Rayong, on Thailand’s southeastern coast, last night, where soldiers and government officials are working Saturday to clean up the slick.

The spill from a Star Petroleum Refining buoy, owned by Chevron (U.S.), caused a slick of about 45 square kilometers, part of which has ended up on Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong province, the Bangkok Post reported.

Star Petroleum Refining said they have been able to control the spill, which occurred on Tuesday at a marine buoy 20 kilometers off the coast of Rayong.

Several aircraft, including a C-130 from a Malaysian company, are involved in the clean-up effort to dissolve and clean up the crude oil.

The operations are also being assisted by the Thai Navy, the Department of Marine Resources and other government agencies.

In 2013, the island of Samed, which belongs to Rayong province, was affected by a spill of about 50 tons of oil, caused by a pipeline of the state-owned company PTT.

