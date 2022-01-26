Thailand reopens Pattaya and Ko Chang in February









The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved the resumption of the Quarantine Exemption entry scheme, TEST & GO, the reopening of the Pattaya and Ko Chang Sandbox destinations.

It has also approved the reintroduction of the Sandbox Extension Program effective February 1, 2022, from 09.00 AM Thailand time.

As of February 1, fully vaccinated travelers from any country in the world can apply for a Test & Go Thailand Pass up to 60 days in advance.

While existing rules under the scheme remain unchanged, the Covid-19 Situation Center in Thailand approved additional requirements to ensure strict pandemic precautions.

Thailand announces that international travelers will be exempt from quarantine starting February 1. This latest announcement also includes a further expansion of the list, adding the beach destinations of Pattaya and Koh Chang. https://t.co/t5SXiA6az3 #thailand #travel #Pattaya pic.twitter.com/9nxo8YKO3A — Global Tourism Forum (@gtourismforum) January 26, 2022

All new Test & Go applications must submit proof of prepayment for 2 separate nights’ accommodation in government approved hotels such as SHA Extra Plus (SHA++), AQ, OQ or AHQ on day 1 and day 5, and the cost of 2 RT-PCR tests on day 1 and day 5.

Day 1 prepayment must include lodging, one test and an arranged transfer from the airport to the hotel.

Also effective February 1, 2022, the CCSA approved the reopening of Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Si Chang and Sattahip, only Na Jomtien and Bang Saray, in Chon Buri and Ko Chang in Trat as Sandbox destinations.

Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





