January 26, 2022

Thailand reopens Pattaya and Ko Chang in February

1 hour ago TN
White Sand Beach in Koh Chang

White Sand Beach in Koh Chang, Thailand. Image: Aapo Haapanen.




The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved the resumption of the Quarantine Exemption entry scheme, TEST & GO, the reopening of the Pattaya and Ko Chang Sandbox destinations.

It has also approved the reintroduction of the Sandbox Extension Program effective February 1, 2022, from 09.00 AM Thailand time.

As of February 1, fully vaccinated travelers from any country in the world can apply for a Test & Go Thailand Pass up to 60 days in advance.

While existing rules under the scheme remain unchanged, the Covid-19 Situation Center in Thailand approved additional requirements to ensure strict pandemic precautions.

All new Test & Go applications must submit proof of prepayment for 2 separate nights’ accommodation in government approved hotels such as SHA Extra Plus (SHA++), AQ, OQ or AHQ on day 1 and day 5, and the cost of 2 RT-PCR tests on day 1 and day 5.

Day 1 prepayment must include lodging, one test and an arranged transfer from the airport to the hotel.

Also effective February 1, 2022, the CCSA approved the reopening of Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Si Chang and Sattahip, only Na Jomtien and Bang Saray, in Chon Buri and Ko Chang in Trat as Sandbox destinations.

Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

People queuing for COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

COVID-19 causes closure of loss-ridden major insurance company

30 mins ago TN
Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa)

Cannabis, hemp greenlighted to be decriminalised in Thailand

1 day ago TN
Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Siriraj Hospital dean predicts end to pandemic

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Khao Yai National Park

Man found dead in National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima

19 mins ago TN
People queuing for COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

COVID-19 causes closure of loss-ridden major insurance company

30 mins ago TN
Oil spilled from a South Korea-bound container ship

400,000 Liters of Crude Leak off Rayong

35 mins ago TN
Patong in Phuket

Up-To-Standard Care Delivered To Guests Quarantining At Hospitels in Phuket: TAT Phuket Office

43 mins ago TN
Parked motorcycles in Bangkok

Rider injured after motorbike accident in Banglamung

55 mins ago TN