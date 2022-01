The three southern provinces of Surat Thani, Krabi and Phang-nga will start accepting people flying in from abroad under the sandbox formula on Tuesday.

The date was confirmed in the announcement of the Royal Gazette published on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts