Deltacron variant, a combination of delta and omicron, found in Cyprus









Authorities in Cyprus have reported the detection of up to 25 cases of infection with a combined version of the delta and omicron variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that they have termed ‘deltacron’.

“Currently there are co-infections of omicron and delta. We have found a variant that is a combination of both,” explained Leondios Kostrikis, Professor of Biology at the University of Cyprus and Director of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology.

Kostrikis explained in statements to Sigma TV that the new variant has the genetic signature of the omicron variant and the genomes of the delta variant.

COVID: new 'Deltacron' coronavirus variant discovered in Cyprus https://t.co/hZDQn4ac9l — Sanda Clark (@SandaCl98133568) January 9, 2022

So far, Leondios Kostrikis and his team have identified 25 cases of ‘deltacron’ and stressed that they are more frequent in hospitalized COVID-19 patients than in non-hospitalized positives.

Samples from the 25 patients detected were submitted on January 7 to the Institut Pasteur’s international GISAID database, which publishes the official sequencing of novel influenza and COVID variants.

“We will see in the future if this variant is more pathological or contagious or if it will prevail over delta and omicron,” he said, although in his opinion it is more likely to be eclipsed by the omicron variant because it is more contagious.

-Thailand News (TN)

