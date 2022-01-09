January 9, 2022

Deltacron variant, a combination of delta and omicron, found in Cyprus

5 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic. Photo: dronepicr / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Authorities in Cyprus have reported the detection of up to 25 cases of infection with a combined version of the delta and omicron variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that they have termed ‘deltacron’.

“Currently there are co-infections of omicron and delta. We have found a variant that is a combination of both,” explained Leondios Kostrikis, Professor of Biology at the University of Cyprus and Director of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology.

Kostrikis explained in statements to Sigma TV that the new variant has the genetic signature of the omicron variant and the genomes of the delta variant.

So far, Leondios Kostrikis and his team have identified 25 cases of ‘deltacron’ and stressed that they are more frequent in hospitalized COVID-19 patients than in non-hospitalized positives.

Samples from the 25 patients detected were submitted on January 7 to the Institut Pasteur’s international GISAID database, which publishes the official sequencing of novel influenza and COVID variants.

“We will see in the future if this variant is more pathological or contagious or if it will prevail over delta and omicron,” he said, although in his opinion it is more likely to be eclipsed by the omicron variant because it is more contagious.

-Thailand News (TN)

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Pier in Koh Tao Island, Surat Thani

Tuesday opening of new sandbox provinces confirmed

5 hours ago TN
Soi Patpong in Bangkok empty during the COVID-19 pandemic

Test & Go Registration Stops, Sandbox in 3 More Provinces

1 day ago TN
Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

Bangkok, Pattaya eye sandbox deal

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Filipino muslims from Marawi

Philippine Muslim Leaders Urge Repeal of New Law Criminalizing Child Marriage

4 hours ago TN
Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen

Cambodian PM Hun Sen meets Myanmar junta chief amid widespread protests

4 hours ago TN
Pier in Koh Tao Island, Surat Thani

Tuesday opening of new sandbox provinces confirmed

5 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

Deltacron variant, a combination of delta and omicron, found in Cyprus

5 hours ago TN
According to the Thai government preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter

Authorities in Bangkok Say Restaurants Can Serve Alcoholic Drinks Until 9PM

5 hours ago TN