January 9, 2022

Authorities in Bangkok Say Restaurants Can Serve Alcoholic Drinks Until 9PM

January 9, 2022
According to the Thai government COVID-19 preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced that alcoholic beverages can be served until 9:00 PM at eateries in the capital with SHA+ certification or that meet Thai Stop COVID 2+ standards. The announcement was signed by Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang and goes into effect today (Sunday, 9 Jan).

Entertainment outlets, bars, pubs and karaoke venues that want to change their status to restaurants are meanwhile required to seek permission from district offices that will assess their preparedness in accordance with disease control and prevention measures currently in place. They must also meet SHA+ and Thai Stop COVID 2+ standards and only serve alcoholic drinks until 9:00 PM.

