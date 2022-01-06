January 6, 2022

Pub-like Eateries to Be Closed at Level 4 COVID Alert

BANGKOK, Jan 6 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry raised its COVID-19 alert level to Level 4 which will result in the closure of the eateries that are similar to pubs and bars as well as liquor premises.

Announcing the level 4 COVID-19 alert, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that the level 4 alert was likely to lead to restriction on alcohol consumption because it was a main factor of outbreaks. He declined to answer if a lockdown measure would be necessary under the worst-case scenario and said that the Public Health Ministry imposed measures to protect people.

