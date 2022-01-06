January 6, 2022

Pattaya hotels to open as isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients

1 hour ago TN
Pattaya Beach road with city skyline

Pattaya Beach road with city skyline. Image: RussianSpy.




The administration of Bang Lamung district in Thailand’s Chon Buri province, which includes Pattaya, is making preparations to convert hotels into “hospitels” with a capacity to accommodate 2,500 COVID-19 patients initially, if daily infections continue to rise steadily.

Chon Buri province may also be declared a COVID-19 “red zone” again, as the province saw 769 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. The daily infection rate has overtaken Bangkok’s top spot since Sunday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Road signs at Nong Kham Interchange Highway

Three major suspects involved in a ‘violent brawl’ in Pattaya that left one person dead arrested

2 days ago TN
Crowd during a concert at a Night Club

K-Pop star BamBam attracts thousands of fans during New Year’s Eve in Pattaya

5 days ago TN
Koh Larn Island

Zipline launched on Koh Larn in Pattaya

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Mini Mart clerk during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand

5th Wave of COVID-19 Begins

7 mins ago TN
Woman wearing face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand.

COVID-19 alert level increased as new cases rise

10 mins ago TN
Covid-19 vaccination centre at Srinakharinwirot University, Bangkok

Self-isolation programs reinstated ahead of Omicron wave

13 mins ago TN
Maya Bay in Krabi

Maya Bay from DiCaprio film The Beach reopens after 4 years

31 mins ago TN
Fresh tender Thai coconut

Pub-like Eateries to Be Closed at Level 4 COVID Alert

57 mins ago TN