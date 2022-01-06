Pattaya hotels to open as isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients
The administration of Bang Lamung district in Thailand’s Chon Buri province, which includes Pattaya, is making preparations to convert hotels into “hospitels” with a capacity to accommodate 2,500 COVID-19 patients initially, if daily infections continue to rise steadily.
Chon Buri province may also be declared a COVID-19 “red zone” again, as the province saw 769 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. The daily infection rate has overtaken Bangkok’s top spot since Sunday.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World