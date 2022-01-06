Security Guard Wanted for Raping Woman in a Bangkok Condo
BANGKOK, Jan 6 (TNA) – The Metropolitan Police Bureau will seek a warrant for the arrest of a security guard chief at a condominium building who allegedly raped a female dweller in her room.
The incident happened to a 36-year-old woman at a condominium building in Thon Buri in late night of Jan 3. Pol Maj Gen Jirasant Kaewsaeng-ek, spokesman of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said police would seek a court warrant for the arrest of Montree Yaikrathok, 41, for the rape. Police had yet to locate him.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA