Koh Chang island seen from the west. Photo: Botaurus.









A complaint was lodged yesterday (Friday) with police on Koh Chang, in Thailand’s eastern province of Trat, by the district communicable disease committee, seeking six Europeans tourists after they tested positive for COVID-19.

The tourists include two French men, two Polish men, one Swiss and a Norwegian.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

