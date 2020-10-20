October 20, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Criminal Court Closes All Online Platforms of Voice TV

1 min read
8 mins ago TN
VoiceTV logo

VoiceTV Thailand logo. Image: VoiceTV.


BANGKOK, Oct 20 (TNA) – The Criminal Court ordered the closure of all online platforms of Voice TV for violation of the Computer Crime Act and the Executive Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations.

Putchapong Nodthaisong, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), said the ministry sent video clips and still photos presented by Voice TV, The Standard, The Reporters, Prachatai and Free Youth covering the demonstrations of the Ratsadorn Group last Friday as they contained disinformation and violated the orders of authorities handling emergency situations.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Criminal Court Closes All Online Platforms of Voice TV 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Pantini mosque ordered to close over broadcasting the video of the beheaded professor

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket Vegetarian Festival street processions continue

40 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut urges police to prevent infiltration by inciting agents at protests

46 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Criminal Court Closes All Online Platforms of Voice TV

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pantini mosque ordered to close over broadcasting the video of the beheaded professor

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket Vegetarian Festival street processions continue

40 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut urges police to prevent infiltration by inciting agents at protests

46 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close