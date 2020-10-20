Criminal Court Closes All Online Platforms of Voice TV





BANGKOK, Oct 20 (TNA) – The Criminal Court ordered the closure of all online platforms of Voice TV for violation of the Computer Crime Act and the Executive Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations.

Putchapong Nodthaisong, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), said the ministry sent video clips and still photos presented by Voice TV, The Standard, The Reporters, Prachatai and Free Youth covering the demonstrations of the Ratsadorn Group last Friday as they contained disinformation and violated the orders of authorities handling emergency situations.

