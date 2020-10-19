Four media outlets targeted by Thai authorities





The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) are considering action to be taken against four on-line media outlets alleged to have disseminated misleading or distorted information related to the ongoing anti-government protests.

The four targeted media outlets are Voice TV, Prachatai, The Reporters and The Standard whose coverage of the protest rallies might have allegedly caused public panic in a way which may undermine national security, public order or good morals.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

