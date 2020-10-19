October 19, 2020

Four media outlets targeted by Thai authorities

VoiceTV 21 Thailand logo. Image: VoiceTV.


The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) are considering action to be taken against four on-line media outlets alleged to have disseminated misleading or distorted information related to the ongoing anti-government protests.

The four targeted media outlets are Voice TV, Prachatai, The Reporters and The Standard whose coverage of the protest rallies might have allegedly caused public panic in a way which may undermine national security, public order or good morals.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

