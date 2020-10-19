October 19, 2020

PM Prayut Agrees to Extraordinary Parliamentary Session

The new Thailand's parliament under constructionin Bangkok. It iscalled Sappaya-Sapasathan

The new Thailand's parliament under constructionin Bangkok. It iscalled Sappaya-Sapasathan. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote. CC BY-SA 4.0.


BANGKOK, Oct 19 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government supported the opening of a special parliamentary session to discuss political solutions and promised that it would not expand areas under the state of emergency or impose a curfew.

Gen Prayut said the government was aware that people were concerned about political situations and it shared parliament members’ idea to hold a special parliamentary session to use parliamentary mechanisms to solve political problems.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

