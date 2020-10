As rallies to oust the government mushroomed across the country, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha appeared to tone down his stance against protesters.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Sunday the prime minister recognised the right to protest but said demonstrations must be held in accordance with the law.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

