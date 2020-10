NARATHIWAT: An armoured pick-up of the Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre (SBPAC) was slightly damaged after running over a bomb in Si Sakhon district on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred at about 12.30pm while the pick-up with SBPAC officials on board was running past Tue Ngo village on a road in tambon Si Banphot.

