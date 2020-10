PHUKET: About 700 of people gathered at Suan Luang yesterday (Oct 18) to stage their own anti-government rally in support of the protests held in Bangkok over the weekend.

The rally, which began at 4pm and concluded at 6:30pm, was held as other similar rallies were held in some 18 other provinces throughout the country.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

