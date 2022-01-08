Children Aged 5+ in Bangkok to Get COVID Jabs Next Month
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is preparing to launch a vaccination campaign for children 5-11 years old in February. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be the main vaccine for this rollout.
The BMA will use the lower-dose pediatric version of the vaccine. Children aged 5-11 will receive a 10-microgram dosage for each of their two-dose primary vaccination schedules, or one-third the amount of regular dosage used in children 12 years and older, as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
