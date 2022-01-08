January 8, 2022

Children Aged 5+ in Bangkok to Get COVID Jabs Next Month

29 mins ago TN
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: U.S. Secretary of Defense. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is preparing to launch a vaccination campaign for children 5-11 years old in February. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be the main vaccine for this rollout.

The BMA will use the lower-dose pediatric version of the vaccine. Children aged 5-11 will receive a 10-microgram dosage for each of their two-dose primary vaccination schedules, or one-third the amount of regular dosage used in children 12 years and older, as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

lebua at State Tower

Famous model found dead in Chao Phraya River

1 day ago TN
Apartment building in Bangkok

Security Guard Wanted for Raping Woman in a Bangkok Condo

2 days ago TN
Khaosan road, Bangkok

Khao San Road Closes For Three Days After Ten COVID-19 Cases Found

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Soi Patpong in Bangkok empty during the COVID-19 pandemic

Test & Go Registration Stops, Sandbox in 3 More Provinces

6 mins ago TN
Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

Bangkok, Pattaya eye sandbox deal

15 mins ago TN
Koh Chang island in Thailand.

Police seeking six foreign tourists who left hotel on Koh Chang before COVID test results returned

20 mins ago TN
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Children Aged 5+ in Bangkok to Get COVID Jabs Next Month

29 mins ago TN
Jet ski on the beach

Pattaya to Host Jet Ski World Cup Event

35 mins ago TN