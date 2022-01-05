January 5, 2022

Furious Crowd Blocks Grandma, Mom at Boy’s Burial in Trat

32 mins ago
Muslim clerics inside a mosque

Muslim clerics inside a mosque. Photo: Mostafa Meraji.




TRAT, Jan 5 (TNA) – The body of a six-year-old boy who died suspiciously in a vehicle was buried but an angry crowd blocked his mother and grandmother from attending the ceremony because the mother and her new husband were suspected of fatally attacking the boy.

Local rescue workers moved the boy’s body to Ban Nam Chiao mosque in Nam Chiao sub-district of Laem Ngop district. The mother and the grandmother accompanied the body after it had undergone an autopsy at Phrapokklao Hospital in adjacent Chanthaburi province. The stepfather was suspected of assaulting the boy and left him to death in a vehicle.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

TN

