Phuket preparing hotel guest isolation

Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket

Hoteliers in Phuket are preparing to offer hotel isolation for asymptomatic guests to keep the island’s reopening operational despite a spike in Omicron infections as more guests refuse to pay for pricey hospital beds.

Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, president of the Thai Hotels Association’s southern chapter, said hoteliers face obstacles in transferring their guests to hospitals. Some local hospitals lack sufficient bed capacity, while some tourists refuse hospital stays because their illness is not severe, he said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

