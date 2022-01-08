Test & Go Registration Stops, Sandbox in 3 More Provinces









BANGKOK, Jan 7 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration continued suspending the Test & Go entry scheme, lifted its ban on arrivals from eight African countries and expanded the Sandbox entry scheme to three provinces.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said CCSA resolved to postpone the resumption of the Test & Go entry scheme and lift its entry ban on arrivals from eight at-risk African countries because COVID-19 outbreaks were happening worldwide.

Besides, CCSA decided to additionally implement the Sandbox entry scheme in Surat Thani (only on Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao islands), Krabi (whole province) and Phangnga (whole province) because they had effective and comprehensive disease control measures, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

